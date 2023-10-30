Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,007,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

