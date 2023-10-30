Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $846.16. 257,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $856.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $810.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.36 and a 52 week high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

