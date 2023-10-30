Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 239,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,048.8% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $261.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

