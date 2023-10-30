Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,529 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,422 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,662. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

