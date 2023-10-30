REDW Wealth LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,607. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

