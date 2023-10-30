Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Linde worth $201,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $5.58 on Monday, reaching $376.11. 144,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.38 and a 200-day moving average of $373.76. The company has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $289.94 and a one year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.29.

About Linde

Free Report

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

