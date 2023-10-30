IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 123,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,397,000 after buying an additional 148,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.11. 123,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,987. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

