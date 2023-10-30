Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,265 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.39. 743,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,396. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

