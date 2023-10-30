Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,516 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,976,557. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

