Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $48.96 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 426,291 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $48,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,231,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,353,344. The firm has a market cap of $632.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average is $232.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.