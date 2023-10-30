Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $20.01 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,730,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

