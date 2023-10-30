Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $10.27 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 13.2% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 30,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 36.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart stock opened at $161.41 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

