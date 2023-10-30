TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

