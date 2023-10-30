Syverson Strege & Co Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

