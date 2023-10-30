REDW Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,828. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.22. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $256.33 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

