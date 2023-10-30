Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $96,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.01. The stock had a trading volume of 239,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,542. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

