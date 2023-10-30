Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,010 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $601.37. The stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $659.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

