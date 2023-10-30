Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 857,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,714 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $31,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,106. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

