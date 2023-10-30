Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 6,179 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.6% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,666,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925,976. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

