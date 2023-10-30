IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,773 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,651. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $145.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

