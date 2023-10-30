Maven Securities LTD Buys 9,549 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.20. 3,025,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,421,049. The company has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.