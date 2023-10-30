Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 30,746 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.54. 926,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,328. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

