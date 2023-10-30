Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 12,766 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. 6,199,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,010. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

