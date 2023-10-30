270 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.83.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA opened at $365.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $308.60 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

