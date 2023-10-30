Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $21.28 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.9 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.36. 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,007. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.88 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

