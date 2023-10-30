Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $42.54 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 15.7% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.88. 56,231,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,353,344. The firm has a market cap of $632.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.