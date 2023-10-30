Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Raised by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $70.04 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MS. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

