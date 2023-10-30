Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 2,323 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $90.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

