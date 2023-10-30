Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 3,277 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $69.62. 2,433,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,094. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

