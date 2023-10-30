Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

