Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.54. 1,510,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,373. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

