TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,228,000 after buying an additional 126,093 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.83. 19,432,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,972,313. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

