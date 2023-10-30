Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

