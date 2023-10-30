Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $46,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

