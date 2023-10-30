Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,117. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.