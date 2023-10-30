Adviser Investments LLC Has $759.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,685,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 16.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $759,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.21. 111,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,562. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

