Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $56,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.18. 93,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

