Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.16. The company had a trading volume of 245,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,108. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

