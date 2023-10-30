iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 4.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,968. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

