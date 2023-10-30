Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 817.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,228,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.58. 1,522,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,962. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.31 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

