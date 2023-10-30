Morgan Stanley Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.32. 1,716,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,553. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

