Peterson Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.64. 715,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.