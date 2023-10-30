Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.13.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCO stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.63. 259,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,675. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.98 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

