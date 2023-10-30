iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average of $181.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

