Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Trimmed by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $444.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.00.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

