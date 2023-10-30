Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

