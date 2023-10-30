Inchcape (LON:INCH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,085 ($13.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.93) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Inchcape

Inchcape Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Inchcape

Shares of Inchcape stock remained flat at GBX 666 ($8.16) on Friday. 78,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,988. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 636 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,331.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 734.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 762.60.

In related news, insider Adrian Lewis bought 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 788 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £55,498.84 ($67,988.29). In other Inchcape news, insider Adrian Lewis purchased 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 788 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £55,498.84 ($67,988.29). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 723 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £43,380 ($53,142.23). Insiders have purchased 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,884 over the last three months. 11.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inchcape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.