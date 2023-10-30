Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

