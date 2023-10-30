Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.58. 677,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,802. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

