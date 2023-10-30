REDW Wealth LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $31.21. 3,388,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,202,135. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

